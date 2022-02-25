Joe Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson for US Supreme Court

President Joe Biden on Friday will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press, making her the first black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

In Ms Jackson, Mr Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries.

In the top court's 228-year history, 113 justices have served on the bench. All but six of them have been white men.

To date, there have only been two black justices and four female justices serving on the US Supreme Court.

Ms Jackson is expected to join the liberal wing of the court, which is currently dominated by conservatives in a six-to-three split.

The 51-year-old judge will replace Stephen Breyer, the 81-year-old justice who also votes with the court’s liberal bloc. As such, her appointment will not fundamentally alter the makeup of the court.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the United States and regularly rules on cases that have enormous social and political consequences for the country.

Within the next few months, the court is expected to issue rulings on abortion, gun control and religion.

Ms Jackson would also be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

She currently serves as a judge on a federal district court in Washington – a post that the Senate confirmed her to in 2012, with three Republicans joining Democrats in a 53-44 vote.

The three Republicans who voted her into that position are still in office: Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

The Senate will need to confirm her again to the Supreme Court and Democrats will have very little margin for defections as they narrowly control the legislative body in a 50-50 split.

Ms Jackson would be the current court’s second black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.

The news was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before the president's official announcement.

AP contributed to this report.