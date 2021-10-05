Facebook fuels world violence, whistle-blower testifies

Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen testified before Congress on Tuesday, where she criticised her former employer as "one of the most urgent threats" facing the US and called for action to regulate the social media company.

Ms Haugen, a former product manager, said not only does the social media giant keep its algorithms and operations a secret, but it also is responsible for fuelling hate-filled rhetoric across its platform.

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy ... In places like Ethiopia, it is fuelling ethnic violence," Ms Haugen said at the hearing.

"They need to take responsibility."

Ms Haugen revealed herself as the whistle-blower in her first public interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes on Sunday and said that Facebook put profits before the well-being of its users.

She reiterated that claim before the US Senate, saying Facebook is "accountable to no one".

The former employee turned over internal research documents to US legislators and The Wall Street Journal, which reported the company knew, but did not show, the negative effects of platforms such as Instagram.

Her riveting testimony comes one day after the company and its platforms suffered a major outage, which Ms Haugen addressed.

"I don't know why it went down, but I know that for more than five hours Facebook wasn't used to deepen divides, destabilise democracies and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies," she said in part of her opening statement.

The Wall Street Journal's stories showed the company contributed to increased polarisation online when it made changes to its content algorithm; failed to take steps to reduce vaccine hesitancy; and was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of teenage girls.

The stories launched a firestorm in Washington as legislators have accused Facebook of covering up research about the company's platforms' negative effects, including how the platform helped fan the flames of violence that led up to the Jan 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

According to Ms Haugen, Facebook uses mostly AI (artificial intelligence) to search for hate speech and that only 20 per cent is filtered through actual humans, making it a very popular device for alt-right extremists.

"We can have social media we enjoy that connects us without tearing our democracy apart our democracy, putting our children in danger, and sowing ethnic violence around the world," said Ms Haugen.

"The way we'll have reconciliation and before we can move forward is by first being honest and declaring moral bankruptcy."

At a hearing last week, US legislators questioned Facebook global head of public safety Antigone Davis over documents that show Instagram can worsen the mental health of teens who are already struggling.