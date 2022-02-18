Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over French winery

'Girl, Interrupted' actress sold her stake in Chateau Miraval to Russian businessman

The National
Feb 18, 2022

Brad Pitt sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they had bought together to a Russian businessman.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pitt said Jolie broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other's consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Pitt and Jolie bought the Miraval estate in 2008 for $28.4 million, Vanity Fair reported. It is also where they were married in 2014.

The actor said he had “poured money and sweat equity” into making Miraval among the world's most highly regarded makers of rosé wine, with annual revenue exceeding $50m, the complaint said.

The estate is home to three types of rosé wine and a sparkling wine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

He accused Jolie of seeking “unearned windfall profits” from his work, while inflicting “gratuitous harm".

Lawyers for Jolie did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

The lawsuit states Jolie told Pitt in January 2021 she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart” to sell her Miraval stake and could no longer own an alcohol-based business because of her personal objections.

Buyout talks between Pitt and Jolie broke down five months later, the complaint said.

Tenute del Mondo, a unit of privately owned Stoli, announced its purchase of Jolie's stake in October.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for breach of contract and other legal claims. Pitt's lawyers requested a trial by jury.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and it became final in 2019. They have six children.

Pitt won Academy Awards in 2014 for helping produce Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave and in 2020 for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Jolie won an Academy Award in 2000 for Best Supporting actress in Girl, Interrupted.

Reuters contributed to this report

