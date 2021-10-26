How Angelina Jolie has turned 'The Eternals' red carpets into a family affair

Angelina Jolie has turned her Eternals red carpet appearances into a series of family affairs.

For the Eternals premiere, during the 2021 Rome Film Fest on Sunday, the American actress walked the red carpet with her two daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15.

For the glamorous event, Jolie, 46, wore a silver Atelier Versace gown, while Shiloh wore a black Versace design.

The Italian premiere appearance comes days after Jolie walked the Los Angeles red carpet with five of her six children.

From left, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Eternals' on October 18. AP Photo

Jolie was accompanied by Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 20, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, as well as Shiloh and Zahara. Only her son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, was missing at the premiere on October 18.

The family went for a co-ordinated earthy colour palette, and Zahara made headlines wearing an Elie Saab gown that her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh's outfit was also a gown repurposed from Jolie's wardrobe, a beige dress that had been altered for the occasion.

Speaking of her children wearing pieces from her wardrobe, Jolie told ET: “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Also in attendance at the Italian premiere were Eternals director Chloe Zhao, and stars of the film Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden, and Marvel executive Victoria Alonso.

