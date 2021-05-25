'Eternals' trailer: First look at Zain Al Rafeea in a Marvel film and four other takeaways

Marvel has unveiled its first official trailer for the highly anticipated film Eternals. The superhero flick features a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan and is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

The film centres on an immortal alien race who have secretly lived on Earth for more than 7,000 years and are reunited to protect humanity from an evil threat. While the Eternals may not be as recognisable as other superheroes in the Marvel Universe, there's certainly no shortage of star power in the film.

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in 'Eternals'. Courtesy Marvel

The trailer is only two minutes long and has been viewed more than 11 million times in less than 24 hours, meaning that fans are excited. There's also a lot to unpack. So, for those who can't wait until its release on November 5, here are our five takeaways from the trailer.

Our first look at 'Capernaum' star Zain Al Rafeea

Fans have finally had their first look at Syrian refugee-turned-actor Zain Al Rafeea in the film. Al Rafeea, 16, is most known for his lead role in the 2018 Oscar-nominated Capernaum and he's certainly grown up since. He appears for just a couple of seconds in the trailer.

Zain Al Rafeea in 'Eternals'.

Things have been kept mum about exactly which role the young actor will be playing, but if the trailer is anything to go by, it is likely he will play a villager who comes across the Eternals as they make their way to Earth.

A diverse and inclusive superhero cast

Eternals does something that other Marvel films have failed to do: showcase a truly diverse and inclusive cast. While the MCU has made plenty of money through its many films, with the exception of Black Panther, there have not been many people of colour featured, especially in lead roles.

'Eternals' features a diverse cast line-up.

However, Eternals provides an impressive ensemble cast that also features Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, a superhero who leads a public life as a Bollywood star, and Lauren Ridloff who plays the MCU's first deaf superhero Makkari. This diversity is also best captured in a final stunning shot showing all the Eternals standing together.

Chloe Zhao’s directing touch

For anyone who has seen Nomadland, the Oscar-winning film directed by Zhao, it's clear that she's put her touch on Eternals as well. From the sweeping opening shot of the water to the emotional score playing in the background, the trailer has a different feel than past Marvel films and that's likely thanks to the Chinese director. While Marvel films tend to be on the comedic side, Eternals appears to have a far more dramatic direction in comparison.

Don Lee’s American debut

Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok, who also goes by Don Lee, is a staple in South Korean films. He is most notable for having a breakout role in 2016's Zombie apocalypse hit Train to Busan. With 54 film credits to his name, Lee will make his American film debut with a role as Gilgamesh, a superhero who possesses superior strength and stamina and can project an exoskeleton of cosmic energy.

Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee in 'Train to Busan'. IMDb

Who will lead the Avengers?

In continuity with the MCU timeline, towards the end of the trailer, it’s asked: “So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the Avengers?"

While Madden’s Ikaris says that he can do it, a response that elicits laughter from other Eternals, Marvel fans think this has hinted that Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) will take over the mantle.

Anthony Mackie as The Falcon seemed to take over the Captain America mantle at the end of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

As with everything Marvel, things are always connected. For those who watched the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it's known that Wilson had wanted to take over as Captain America.

Since the question is phrased using “Captain Rogers” rather than “Captain America,” fans have gotten excited that this could mean Wilson will be the one to lead the Avengers going forward.

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

2017 Asian Champions League Games 8; Minutes 720;

Goals 7; Assists 6;

Pass accuracy 70%; Chances created 31; Total shots 27;

Conversion rate 25.9%; Minutes per goal 102.9

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.