Look inside the Beijing Olympics bubble

Between the boycotts, burner phones, spectator-free events and daily Covid-19 tests, the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, are shaping up to be the most dystopian in history.

As athletes from around the world land at Beijing Capital International Airport, flag-waving throngs of fans have been replaced with workers in full hazmat suits subjecting them to rigorous containment procedures, testing and other Covid-related protocols.

Coaches and athletes cannot wander out for dumplings or roast duck and there is certainly no shopping for souvenirs.

They must remain confined in their quarters in the Olympic Village until they are shuttled to the venue where they will compete.

Two security personnel are seen through fences outside the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. AP

In between, they are likely to encounter workers spraying disinfectant, someone with a thermometer to check for fever and someone else ready to shove a swab up their nose.

Hotels and venues are surrounded so that athletes may not enter. And same goes for the events – the bubble must not be burst.