How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in the UAE

Almost 14 years after Beijing presented a memorable summer Olympics to the world, the city is ready once again to host the Games.

This time, it is the Winter Olympics and in a vastly different climate. Unlike the previous Games in 2008, the focus this time is predominantly on the prevailing health situation enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

As in 2008, the opening ceremony will take place at the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing. The ceremony will be a relatively low key affair and crowds considerably smaller as organisers decided last month to not sell tickets to Olympic events in an effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

A 'closed loop' has been set up to separate competitors and other personnel from the Chinese public throughout the Olympics, adding to the mystique surrounding the Games.

In all, around 3,000 athletes have arrived so far for the Games which begin on Friday, February 4.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend the Winter Olympics.

Sheikh Mohamed is in China after being invited by President Xi Jinping.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2022 in the UAE?

Sports fans in the UAE can watch the Beijing Winter Games on beIn Sports. The opening ceremony starts around 4pm UAE time, and will be held at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest Stadium.

How to watch the Games in other gulf countries?

Fans in other gulf countries like Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia can watch all the live action on beIn Sports.

When does the Winter Olympics start?

The Games start on Friday, with the opening ceremony at 8pm (Beijing time). The Games conclude on February 20.

Are any UAE athletes competing at the Games?

Unfortunately, there are no athletes representing the UAE at Beijing this time. However, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Lebanon have competitors at the Olympics.