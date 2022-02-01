FBI urges Olympic athletes to use burner phones during Games

The FBI has advised Olympic athletes to use temporary phones while competing in the 2022 Winter Games, according to a notice released on Monday.

Citing the risk of cybersecurity threats, the US law enforcement agency urged athletes to leave their mobile devices at home.

“The National Olympic Committees in some western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games," according to the statement.

In 2018, Russian cyber actors disrupted the opening ceremony of the Winter Games held in PyeongChang, South Korea, the FBI said.

It said it was not aware of any specific cyber threats against the 2022 Olympics.