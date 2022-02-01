US federal prisons on lockdown after two Texas inmates are killed

The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two injured on Monday during a gang fight at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The incident happened about 11.30am on Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas.

The altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang, sources told AP.

The attack is the latest example of serious violence for the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons.

The agency has struggled through a multitude of crises in recent years, including widespread staffing shortages, serious employee misconduct, a series of escapes and deaths.

The lockdown, being instituted at the agency’s more than 120 federal prisons across the US, was prompted by fears of retaliation and concern that violence could spread to other centres.

During a nationwide lockdown, inmates are kept in their cells most of the day and visits are cancelled. Because of a surge in coronavirus cases, social visits at almost every prison have been cancelled already.

The use of a nationwide lockdown is relatively rare.

The agency locked down in April 2020 as coronavirus cases began rising in prisons nationwide, again after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and shortly before the inauguration of President Joe Biden that month.

On Monday, the bureau said officers at the Texas prison saw inmates fighting and responded to secure the area.

Two prisoners, Andrew Pineda and Guillermo Riojas, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after the attack. Two prisoners were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

There have been serious security issues within the federal prison system in the past few months, including several inmates' deaths and stabbings.

The Justice Department announced this month that the agency’s director, Michael Carvajal, was resigning from his position amid increased scrutiny over his leadership and after reports of widespread corruption, misconduct and other problems.

Inmates have escaped from the prison complex in Beaumont in recent years and union officials have decried what they have described as a serious staffing crisis at the prison.

Security at the complex is so lax that local law enforcement officials privately joke about its “open-door policy", AP reported in June.

Riojas was serving a 38-year sentence for carjacking and interfering with interstate commerce.

Pineda was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a racketeering charge and had been held at the prison since February.