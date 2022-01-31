US hits top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions

The US hit three top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions on Monday on the anniversary of a military coup that Washington says has stifled democracy and the rule of law.

The US Treasury placed sanctions on Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Tin Oo, whom it said were closely involved in the “politically motivated” prosecution of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The department also imposed sanctions on several business leaders and companies accused of providing financial support to Myanmar's military regime.

Among those named in the sanctions were Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung, chief executive of KT Group and director of KT Group subsidiary KTSL, and Tay Za, owner of “multiple companies known to provide equipment and services, including arms, to the Burmese military".

Htoo Htet Tay Za and Pye Phyo Tay Za, the adult sons of Tay Za, were also named in the sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

“We are co-ordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada to demonstrate the international community's strong support for the people of Burma and to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to work with our international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access and restore Burma's path to democracy.”

Britain and Canada are imposing sanctions on two Myanmar government officials, the US Treasury said.

Most of the US sanctions announced on Monday have already been applied by Britain, Burma Campaign UK said.

“There is still a lot more the UK, USA Canada and others can do to cut the supply of money and arms to the military,” said Anna Roberts, the group's executive director.

“More resources need to be given to increasing the pace and scope of targeted sanctions.”