Myanmar sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison

The former leader has been jailed since junta took over

Leila Gharagozlou
Jan 10, 2022

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on charges including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

Nobel laureate Ms Suu Kyi, 76, was on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denied all charges.

She was arrested shortly after a military junta took over Myanmar in a coup d'etat in February 2021 and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The military took control following a general election which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

Ms Suu Kyi’s detention, along with the arrests of several other politicians, caused protests across Myanmar that have continued over the past year, bringing thousands to the streets. The junta has cracked down on these protests, often with violence leading to hundreds of citizens being injured or killed.

The junta has over the last year accused Ms Suu Kyi and her party of winning the last election through voter fraud — a charge denied by the leader as well as the previous election commission and international monitors.

Updated: January 10th 2022, 5:16 AM
Breaking newsMyanmarAung San Suu Kyi
