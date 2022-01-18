US airlines warn of major disruptions over 5G roll-out

AT&T and Verizon's planned 5G launch this week could cause US commerce to 'grind to a halt', airlines say

The chief executives of the largest airlines in the US called for 5G technology to be limited near US airports, or risk 'a major disruption' to travel and shipping. AFP
Associated Press
Jan 18, 2022

The US airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch a new 5G wireless service this week, saying that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the roll-out takes place near major airports.

Chief executives of the nation’s largest airlines say that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.

“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” unless the service is blocked near major airports, the company heads said in a letter on Monday to federal officials including Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has previously taken the airlines’ side in the matter.

AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their new 5G wireless service on Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December roll-out.

The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground.

Two weeks ago, the companies struck a deal with the US Federal Aviation Administration to delay the service for two more weeks and reduce the power of 5G transmitters near airports. That delay ends on Wednesday.

AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries. Critics of the airline industry say the carriers had several years to upgrade altimeters that might be subject to interference from 5G.

The heads of 10 passenger and cargo airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest said 5G will be more disruptive than they originally thought because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the FAA, and because those restrictions will not be limited to times when visibility is poor.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the travelling and shipping public will essentially be grounded. This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays,” the group of chief executives said.

Updated: January 18th 2022, 3:12 PM
