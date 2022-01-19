Emirates suspends some flights to the US over 5G concerns

Flights to New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are unaffected

Emirates Airline has suspended flights to several destination in the US amid concerns over 5G. Reuters
Sarah Forster
Jan 19, 2022

Emirates will suspend flights to a number of US destinations as of 9:01am on Wednesday, the airline said on Tuesday night.

The company said the decision was related to "operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US".

Affected destinations include Boston, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Passengers will still be accepted for travel if they are flying to New York (JFK), Los Angeles or Washington D.C (IAD).

The news was announced on the airline's website.

It is not known when flights will resume.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact the Emirates Call Centre or their travel agent to rebook their flight.

On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon said they would temporarily delay turning on some wireless towers near key US airport runways to avert a looming aviation crisis after discussions with President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday.

Airlines said thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the roll-out takes place near major airports. Airlines in India and Japan have already moved to cancel many US flights.

Updated: January 19th 2022, 3:26 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Emirates suspends some flights to the US over 5G concerns
An image that illustrates this article AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near airports amid aviation showdown
An image that illustrates this article World's safest low-cost airlines 2022 revealedStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Etihad Airways cancels flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah