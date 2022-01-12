Passenger breaks into American Airlines plane's cockpit

Man runs down jetway and into cockpit of Boeing 737-800 before damaging flight controls, airline says

An American Airlines plane carrying 121 passengers and six crew members was grounded in Honduras after a man damaged flight controls. Photo: Reuters
The National
Jan 12, 2022

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines plane and caused damage as it was boarding for a flight from Honduras to Miami, the airline said.

The man was taken into custody after crew members intervened, American Airlines said.

The passenger ran down the jetway and into the cockpit of the Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 121 passengers and six crew members.

He damaged flight controls and attempted to jump out of an open window as pilots tried to stop him, ABC News reported.

The man was not immediately identified. There were no reports of injury.

"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American Airlines said.

The damaged aircraft was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.

Updated: January 12th 2022, 3:43 AM
