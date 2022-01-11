Watch US pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train hits plane

The pilot of a small plane "cheated death twice within 10 minutes" in the US on Sunday – first when his plane crash-landed on to train tracks and then when Los Angeles police dragged him from the wreckage moments before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft.

Bodycam video showed the officers working furiously to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172.

In the video, “Go, go, go, go,” can be heard as officers dragged the man away seconds before the Metrolink train, its horn blaring, barrels through the plane.

The single-engine plane suffered engine failure during take-off from Whiteman Airport, in the San Fernando Valley community of Pacoima, and went down moments later, police Capt Christopher Zine told reporters.

The plane ended up on a rail crossing at an intersection adjacent to the airport and a short distance from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division station. Officers arrived at the crash scene almost immediately.

“I had requested Metrolink to cease all train activity but apparently that did not happen,” Sgt Joseph Cavestany told CBSN Los Angeles.

Officer Christopher Aboyte told KABC-TV that he initially stood by the plane trying to keep the pilot, who was seated, conscious and alert.

Train 'headed right for us'

Then, bells and flashing lights signalled an approaching train, officer Robert Sherock told the station.

“We looked and sure enough there was a train headed right for us at full speed,” he said.

Officer Damien Castro told KNBC-TV that training and experience kicked in – and adrenalin helped.

“When things like that happen you kind of just go and do it,” he said. “You do not really have much time to think.”

The bodycam captured the sight and sound of the train blasting through where the pilot had been seconds earlier.

“I think this guy needs to buy a lottery ticket cause he pretty much cheated death twice within 10 minutes,” Officer Sherock told KNBC.

The pilot, the only person on board, was taken to a hospital. He was identified as Mark Jenkins, 70, by a relative, Dan Mortensen, who told KNBC-TV that he suffered “pretty significant” damage to his face, including broken bones, and also had broken ribs.

Mr Jenkins is a “very experienced” former US Air Force fighter pilot, said Mr Mortensen, who co-owns the plane.

He said Mr Jenkins probably intended to land on the tracks to avoid possibly hitting people on the ground.

“He didn’t anticipate a train coming through at 80 miles per hour,” Mr Mortensen said.

The Metrolink service was halted and road traffic was diverted in the area about 32 kilometres north-west of central Los Angeles. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.