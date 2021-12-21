Biden to pledge 500 million free at-home Covid-19 tests

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

With Omicron cases surging in the US, President Joe Biden is set to pledge 500 million free at-home Covid-19 tests, increase support for struggling hospitals and redouble efforts to get Americans vaccinated and boosted.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Mr Biden is expected to make major changes to his winter Covid-19 action plan, which has been derailed by the arrival of the new variant.

Starting in January, Americans will be able to order at-home rapid Covid-19 tests from a new website and the tests will be sent via US mail free of charge, the White House said.

This will mark the first time the US will send free at-home tests to Americans after more than a year of pressure from public health experts. The Biden administration had been criticised for its earlier “buy first, get paid later” approach to testing.

Still, Mr Biden’s testing surge will fall far short of the levels needed for all Americans to test at the recommended rate of twice weekly. The US would need 2.3 billion tests per month for everyone 12 and older to do that, the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation reported.

Mr Biden is expected to announce that about 1,000 US soldiers are prepared to support hospitals under strain from the latest coronavirus surge. The White House said it is already expediting the distribution of ventilators and will distribute additional protective equipment from the national stockpile, if needed.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that vaccinations remain the best defence against the virus. To that end, the government will set up pop-up vaccination clinics across the US and make it easier for pharmacists to cross state lines to administer vaccines.

In previewing Mr Biden's speech, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the president will not impose a national lockdown.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated,” she said.

The president himself came in close contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said on Monday. Mr Biden tested negative with an antigen and a PCR test and will be tested again on Wednesday, Ms Psaki said.

On Capitol Hill, Democratic members of Congress Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Jason Crow all announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added another eight countries — including Spain — to its highest travel risk level due to Covid-19.

In a sign of how fast Omicron is spreading in the country, the CDC announced on Monday that the variant accounted for 73 per cent of new infections last week. Data from the CDC show that as recently as November, more than 99.5 per cent of coronavirus cases were caused by the Delta variant.

Omicron, now detected in dozens of countries, is seemingly more infectious and more resistant to vaccines than previous variants. A Texas county on Monday reported its first death from the Omicron variant, a man who was unvaccinated, the county's health department reported.

