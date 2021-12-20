Covid surge hits vaccinated and boosted US leaders

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Some US leaders are testing positive for Covid-19 as the country faces a national increase of coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta strain in winter weather and the latest Omicron variant of concern.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted that she tested positive for Covid-19 and credited her experience to the protection of three vaccination doses.

"I regularly test for Covid and while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," she posted on Sunday.

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

Ms Warren has a personal connection to the virus as her older brother died from Covid-19 when the pandemic hit the US in the early spring of 2020.

"It just feels like something that didn’t have to happen," she told The Atlantic.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the country on the current surge on Tuesday.

Representative Jason Crow of Colorado tweeted that he had arrived from an overseas trip and received a positive Covid-19 test.

I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection.



I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective). — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) December 20, 2021

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is also vaccinated and boosted against the virus, shared similar news over the weekend.

While the leaders are well protected, the concern is that an uncontrolled spread will mean more unnecessary illness and deaths.

Vaccination is proven to largely protect against severe illness and death from Covid-19.

I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021

Ms Warren was working at the US Capitol last week before the Senate adjourned for the year, CNN reported.

Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly was on Capitol Hill for a Senate hearing on Wednesday last week and tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Mr Kelly testified at the time that he believed face masks were unnecessary, although science shows they cut down the spread and infection of the virus.

Former president Donald Trump said he received a Covid-19 booster dose, in an event with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on Sunday.

"Both the president and I are vaxxed and did you get the booster?” Mr O’Reilly asked.

Mr Trump responded with a "yes".

Some people in the audience started to boo and he said, "Don't, don't, no."

It is a stark change from when Mr Trump said in August that he thought booster doses were not necessary.

"The whole thing is just crazy," he told Fox News. "You wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know, when these first came out, they were good for life.”

Fox News has required vaccinations at most of its offices while it advanced anti-vaccine mandate opinions on its cable television channel.

“We saved tens of millions worldwide by creating the vaccine," Mr Trump said at the event on Sunday.