Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine immunity, says WHO

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Early data shows the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy, but causes less severe symptoms, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.

The Delta variant, first identified in India this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections.

But South Africa's discovery of Omicron, which has a large number of mutations, last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread.

Read more Would we have Omicron if Africa could make its own vaccines?

The WHO said Omicron had spread to 63 countries as of December 9.

Faster transmission was noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain.

But the WHO stressed that a lack of data meant it could not say if Omicron's rate of transmission was because it was less prone to immune responses, higher transmissibility or a combination of both.

Early evidence suggests Omicron causes "a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission", the agency said in a technical brief.

"Given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," it said.

Omicron infections have so far caused "mild" illness or asymptomatic cases, but the WHO said the data was insufficient to establish the variant's clinical severity.

South Africa reported Omicron to the WHO on November 24.

Vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech last week said three doses of their inoculations were still effective against Omicron.

Countries with sufficient vaccine supplies, such as Britain and France, have encouraged their populations to receive a third "booster" shot to fight Omicron.