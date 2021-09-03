Biden arrives in New Orleans as US reels from Ida destruction

Flood-damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. AP

President Joe Biden arrived in New Orleans on Friday at the start of a visit to the US state of Louisiana to survey the damage caused to the region by Ida, the storm that left more than one million homes without power and killed at least 55 people.

Ida was classified as a Category 4 hurricane when it smashed into the southern state on Sunday, but has since weakened to a post tropical depression that has unleashed record-setting rainfall along much of the East Coast.

Much of Louisiana lay under vast expanses of brown water on Friday but the state has seen some small signs of progress, with power returned to a sliver of New Orleans and crews clearing fallen trees and debris from roads.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power, but utility officials said most of the city should have power back sometime next week.

At least nine deaths were reported in Louisiana, but Ida caused far more fatalities in the north.

Mr Biden's visit comes days after the storm's remnants struck the US north-east and mid-Atlantic regions, which suffered “historic” flooding and devastating tornadoes.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said weather projections had failed to predict such a cataclysmic downpour.

“We’re getting from the very best experts projections that then are made a mockery of in a matter of minutes,” he said. “That turned into the biggest single hour of rainfall in New York City history with almost no warning.”

Catastrophic flooding has left at least 46 dead in five north-eastern and mid-Atlantic states, Reuters reported on Friday.

By midday Friday, the region was still trying to return to normal following the storm.

Mr Biden spoke with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and said that he planned to speak with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Ida’s hit on the north-east and mid-Atlantic is likely to have pushed the storm’s overall economic losses and damages into the $50-$60 billion range, disaster modeller Chuck Watson said.

Several US states have declared states of emergency.

In a televised address on Thursday, Mr Biden pledged robust help for the north-east and Gulf Coast regions, saying extreme events like Ida are a reminder that the climate crisis is real.

“These extreme storms, and the climate crisis, are here,” Mr Biden said. “We must be better prepared. We need to act.”

The president added he would order the use of military drones and satellites to speed up the “complicated and really dangerous” repair work.

He also ordered the use of America’s critical petroleum reserve in case of the disruption of oil supplies, with the Energy Department announcing on Thursday that it will release 1.5 million barrels of petroleum from the nation's emergency stockpile.

At least 15 people have died in New York City, including 11 who were trapped in basements, the New York City Police Department said.

Floodwaters and a falling tree also took lives in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Four died in Pennsylvania and a state trooper death was reported in Connecticut.

Another person died in Maryland.

At least 25 others were killed in New Jersey, The Associated Press reported.

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

