State of emergency in New York and New Jersey as record Ida flooding batters region

Cars stuck on a street flooded by heavy rain as remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in the Queens borough of New York, New York. EPA

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a "historic weather event" with record rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the road, Reuters reported.

The city's subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

Almost all of New Jersey's rail service is mostly suspended, and flights are halted at Newark Airport.

This is a developing story.

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

Get inspired Here are a couple of Valentine’s Day food products that may or may not go the distance (but have got the internet talking anyway). Sourdough sentiments: Marks & Spencer in the United Kingdom has introduced a slow-baked sourdough loaf dusted with flour to spell out I (heart) you, at £2 (Dh9.5). While it’s not available in the UAE, there’s nothing to stop you taking the idea and creating your own message of love, stencilled on breakfast-inbed toast. Crisps playing cupid: Crisp company Tyrells has added a spicy addition to its range for Valentine’s Day. The brand describes the new honey and chilli flavour on Twitter as: “A tenderly bracing duo of the tantalising tingle of chilli with sweet and sticky honey. A helping hand to get your heart racing.” Again, not on sale here, but if you’re tempted you could certainly fashion your own flavour mix (spicy Cheetos and caramel popcorn, anyone?).

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

While you're here Nick March: With a history of Alzheimer's in my family, I get sleepless nights from a predictive test for dementia

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights