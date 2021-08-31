Mississippi motorway collapses and Louisiana without power after Hurricane Ida

Seven vehicles plunged into a 15-metre ditch that resulted from the motorway collapse in Mississippi, local media reported. The News & Observer via AP

Two people were killed and 10 injured in a road collapse on a Mississippi motorway that probably was triggered by heavy rains unleashed by Hurricane Ida, a powerful storm that left Louisiana and neighbouring states without power, officials said on Tuesday.

Three people among those injured were in critical condition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. The collapse affected a portion of Highway 26 in George County, about 85 kilometres north-east of Biloxi.

“We've had a lot of rain with Ida, torrential,” Mississippi Highway Patrol officer Calvin Robertson said. “Part of the motorway just washed out.”

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, had weakened to a tropical depression by late Monday as it churned over Mississippi, where the system brought heavy rains overnight.

The storm, which slammed Louisiana with rain and killed at least two people, caused widespread power outages across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans.

By early Tuesday, more than one million customers remained without power in Louisiana, the PowerOutage website showed.

Residents in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks, utility company Entergy said on Monday. Many water systems in the state were also out.

Officials in Jefferson Parish in the New Orleans metropolitan area asked residents to conserve water to prevent sewage system backups.

Widespread flooding and power cuts also slowed efforts on Tuesday by energy firms to assess damages at oil production facilities, ports and refineries.

Climate change is fuelling deadly and disastrous weather across the globe, including stronger and more damaging hurricanes.

Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, evoking memories of a disaster that killed more than 1,800 people in 2005 and devastated New Orleans.

But a $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps designed after Katrina's devastation largely worked as designed during Ida, officials said, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding of 2005.

While search-and-rescue missions are focusing on those who sheltered in place, AFP reported that local officials urged people not to return to the area as there was a lack of services and trees, debris and downed power lines continue to pose a hazard.

"I know people are anxious to get back home, but I am urging you to wait until you get the all clear from your local officials. The storm may have passed but dangers still remain," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at televised a press conference.

The state's healthcare systems also appeared to have largely escaped catastrophic damage at a time when Louisiana is reeling from a resurgence of Covid-19 infections that has strained hospitals.