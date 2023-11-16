Rebellion hits Labour’s Keir Starmer as MPs quit over Gaza ceasefire vote

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing a frontbench rebellion after eight MPs defied him over his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jess Phillips, Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker quit on Wednesday evening, pledging to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire, which failed.

Other frontbenchers Rachel Hopkins, Sarah Owen, Naz Shah and Andy Slaughter have also left the frontbench after breaking the party whip to back the amendment.

Parliamentary private secretaries Dan Carden and Mary Foy have also left their positions.

MPs voted 293 to 125 to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Labour MPs had been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and were told instead to back Mr Starmer's position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

Frontbenchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.

In a statement after the vote, Mr Starmer said he regretted that party colleagues had not backed his position.

“Alongside leaders around the world, I have called throughout for adherence to international law, for humanitarian pauses to allow access for aid, food, water, utilities and medicine, and have expressed our concerns at the scale of civilian casualties," he saids.

“Much more needs to be done in this regard to ease the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Gaza.

“And in addition to addressing the present, every leader has a duty not to go back to a failed strategy of containment and neglect, but to forge a better and more secure future for both Palestinians and Israelis.

“I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand.

“Leadership is about doing the right thing. That is the least the public deserves. And the least that leadership demands.”

The resignations came after Imran Hussain also quit the front bench this month over Mr Starmer’s stance on the Gaza war.

Ms Phillips is the highest-profile Labour MP to quit, after voting in the Commons for a ceasefire.

Ms Qureshi said she would step down as shadow women and equalities minister, before the Commons vote.

"The scale of bloodshed in Gaza is unprecedented," Ms Qureshi said on social media. "Tonight, I will vote for an immediate ceasefire.

"We must call for an end to the carnage to protect innocents lives and end human suffering.

"With regret, I have stepped down as shadow women and equalities minister."

Front-bencher Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, also broke ranks with her party leader as she confirmed plans to vote for the SNP amendment backing a ceasefire.

Ms Shah said October 7 was a terrorist attack by Hamas but when it comes to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, she must vote with her conscience

A “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza, she said as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”.

“I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire,” Ms Shah told the Commons.

“Make no mistake, this is a humanitarian catastrophe, which is why I urge members to back an immediate ceasefire on all sides and push for the release of hostages."

Shadow education minister Helen Hayes said her conscience told her she should back the ceasefire.

“In calling for a ceasefire no one is suggesting that the cessation should be unilateral or that it should be without conditions. Hamas must release the hostages,” Ms Hayes said.

“In war, ceasefires do not always hold and I think we must all be realistic about the intensity of this conflict.

"But a bilateral humanitarian cessation of the violence, a ceasefire, is surely the minimum we should be demanding in the face of such horrific suffering.

“But we must all of us be able to stand in front of our own constituents with integrity and at peace with our own conscience on the issues that matter most to them.

“My conscience tells me that I must call for a ceasefire today, for a halt to this dreadful destruction and conflict where far too many have already died on both sides, and more will continue to die if the violence does not cease.”

Labour shadow business minister Afzal Khan also called for a ceasefire.

The MP for Manchester Gorton told the Commons: “If we had a ceasefire yesterday 144 Gazan children would still be alive today.

"Israel has already crossed every red line imaginable and broken international humanitarian laws.

“History has shown us that military action alone does not resolve conflicts and Israel’s use of force will not resolve this one.

“We need to call an immediate ceasefire now. My constituents have demanded this and I will not refuse them. Supporting a ceasefire is the very least we can do.”

Mr Hussain, a Labour MP who quit his front bench role last week so that he could “strongly advocate for a ceasefire”, said he would vote for the SNP’s ceasefire amendment.

“A foreign policy that is driven by values would not still be advocating the four-hour pauses that do nothing to alleviate the suffering of innocent men, women and children,” he told the Commons.

“Instead, a foreign policy of morality and values would be advocating front and centre a ceasefire that ends the bloodshed, allows desperately needed aid to reach those most in need and create space following the safe return of hostages for meaningful negotiations on a lasting peace."

Scottish leader 'beyond angry' with MPs who refused to back ceasefire in Gaza

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is "beyond angry" with MPs who refused to back an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warned they were "on the wrong side of history".

The Scottish National Party leader, who was recently reunited with his Palestinian in-laws after they returned to the UK from the war zone in Gaza, said the vote was a chance to "put humanity before politics".

Mr Yousaf said one child has been killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, a statistic sourced from the World Health Organisation.

He said the death toll of 4,500 children killed in a month during the Israel-Hamas war was "senseless", and urged the public to speak out against the bloodshed.

"Today at Westminster, MPs were presented with the chance to vote in favour of the SNP ceasefire," Mr Yousaf said.

"This was a plea to put humanity before politics by endorsing a ceasefire.

"Too many parents have had to bury their children in Gaza. Too many children have become orphaned. Too many have suffered. And for far too long.

"A ceasefire would enable a humanitarian corridor and the crucial delivery of immediate aid to those in desperate need.

"I am beyond angry that Scottish Labour MPs and others refused to back the calls for an immediate ceasefire.

"They are on the wrong side of history, which is unforgivable.

"Over 4,500 innocent children have been killed in Gaza. The World Health Organisation has reported a heartbreaking statistic that a child has been killed every 10 minutes.

"Let that sink in and know there are haunting images of tiny premature babies who have been removed from the incubators because the situation is so dire.

"This cannot continue. Humanity must prevail through collective international pressure. A path to ending the senseless violence can and must be found.

"We cannot allow the silent screams of the innocent to go unanswered. In the face of such profound sorrow, let all of our voices join the rallying cry of human solidarity. Take action.

"Use your voice and I can promise you that I will continue to raise my voice to demand an immediate ceasefire.

"We cannot allow this humanitarian catastrophe to go on for a second longer."