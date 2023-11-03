Beyond the Headlines: Gaza’s human battle and what is expected from Hamas

Life in Gaza has been nothing but harrowing for a month now.

Fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military has intensified, with Israel saying the war has now entered its second phase, as its army surrounds Gaza.

But civilians are still paying the highest cost of this war. More than 8,500 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 3,600 children, since October 7.

People in Gaza are facing non-stop bombardment. Those who have lived through war after war are saying this is the worst they’ve ever seen.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher takes a closer look at the condition of hospitals in Gaza by speaking to one of the doctors on the front line. We also explore how Gaza reached this point and what is expected of Hamas with the war entering its second phase.