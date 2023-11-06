What is in the King's Speech?

On Tuesday, parliament will host the UK's first King's Speech in seven decades.

The speech, the king's first and the last before the next general election, is expected to set out 20 bills, covering issues including crime and football governance.

The 74-year-old monarch will be effectively launching Rishi Sunak’s bid to keep his Conservative Party in power at a general election expected next year.

As the Tories trail Keir Starmer’s Labour Party by about 20 points in opinion polls, the King’s Speech is one of the biggest remaining chances for Mr Sunak to persuade voters his government is pursuing policies they want. Energy, crime and housing are expected to feature heavily as he tries to get his party on the front foot.

This is what is expected:

Anti-boycotts

This legislation, carried over from the last parliament, would ban public bodies such as councils from boycotting Israel. Coming amid an upsurge in anti-Israel protests amid the Gaza war, it would outlaw campaigns that specifically deny the purchase of goods, services and investments.

It does not have universal support, with some MPs warning it could stoke community tensions and potentially breach international agreements. Two Labour-led councils, Lancaster City and Leicester City, have previously passed motions to boycott goods from Israeli settlements on occupied territory.

A government representative said: “This bill will tackle the real risk to community cohesion posed by public institutions using taxpayer money to pursue their own foreign policy agenda and will ensure the UK speaks with one voice internationally.

“We will continue to engage with and listen to stakeholders, parliamentarians and communities across the UK throughout the passage of the bill.”

Extremism

Mr Sunak’s spokesman confirmed on Monday the government is looking at redefining “extremism” in the UK, though he declined to comment on an Observer newspaper report that officials want it to include anyone who undermines the country’s institutions and values.

The government has leaned into the row over the pro-Palestinian protests that have taken place in London and other UK cities on recent Saturdays. Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the events “hate marches”, while Mr Sunak said plans to hold protests on Armistice Day were “provocative and disrespectful” and that he would support the police if they pushed for them to be banned.

That is despite organisers pledging not to disrupt official events to commemorate the end of the First World War or to go near the Cenotaph, the war memorial in central London.

New system of annual licensing in the North Sea

This legislation will force the North Sea Transition Authority to invite applications for new production licences on an annual basis, which ministers have said is necessary to "safeguard the prosperity of our country".

That could create a problem for Labour, which has pledged to block new oil and gas licensing if it wins the next election.

On Monday, the Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho admitted the plan "wouldn't necessarily" bring down household bills.

"But it would, as I say, raise a significant amount of money that would help us, for example, fund public services, also fund transition into different forms of energy, for example, things like offshore wind and solar energy which more broadly and indirectly could help bring bills down," she added.

Vehicles

This bill will set out the legal framework to allow autonomous vehicles to drive on the UK's roads, allowing driverless car companies to operate by the end of the decade, The Times reported.

New legislation will also reportedly make it harder for local councils to introduce new traffic-controlling schemes.

Offensive weapons

It will be made an offence to possess a blade with intent to harm and police will receive stronger powers to confiscate and destroy weapons if they have reasonable grounds to believe they could be used in a crime, The Times said.

Media

The government plans to scrap a law that requires newspapers to pay legal costs for both sides in libel and privacy cases, regardless of the outcome of the case.

Pensions reform

According to The Times, the government wants to "mobilise investment from the UK’s £2.5 trillion pension sector into long-term infrastructure projects and fast-growing start-ups". The move aims to increase funds for capital investment in the UK and boost returns to pensioners, it says.

Leasehold reform

Under these plans, some leaseholds would be scrapped with ground rents reportedly capped, with the default length of leases set at 990 years, rather than 99.

The legislation proposes banning leaseholds for new houses but not flats.

Football governance

According to The Times, the government wants to establish an English football regulator and special licensing system that will "scrutinise owners and their financial resources, and also set a standard of fan engagement as part of the licensing regime".

Clubs will have to prove they have "sound finances" and ensure that assets, such as stadiums, are protected.

Crime and justice

Legislation could be introduced to enable warrantless searches allowing police to retrieve stolen phones which are visible with the "find my iPhone" app.

The speech will reportedly also include more powers for judges to force criminals to attend sentence hearings following serial baby killer Lucy Letby's refusal.

Mandatory sentences could also be introduced for repeated offences including shoplifting, burglary and theft.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will also reportedly establish a civil offence to deter charities from giving tents to homeless people by issuing fines.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Braverman said the UK should not become San Francisco or Los Angeles and warned against rough sleeping becoming a "lifestyle choice".

"We will always support those who are genuinely homeless," she said.

Tobacco products

The government is proposing banning anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 from buying cigarettes.

The legal smoking age, which is currently 18, will rise by one year every 12 months.

Rules could also be brought in to regulate the flavours and descriptions of vapes that many claim target children.

The plan could result in a ban on the sale of disposable vapes, while local authorities are expected to be given powers to issue on-the-spot fines to retailers flouting the regulations.

Investigatory powers (reform)

The government wants to use this legislation to compel technology companies to inform the Home Office of any security and privacy features they intend to create.

It would give the government the power to force them to disable any features it does not like.

