New UK laws to be unveiled in Charles' first King's Speech next week

New laws to set the UK on “the right path for the long-term” will be revealed in next week’s King’s Speech.

The speech – to be delivered by King Charles III on Tuesday but written by the UK Government – will set out the legislative agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it will focus on safeguarding the country’s energy independence and boosting the economy.

“This will be the first King's Speech in seventy years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next seventy,” said Mr Sunak.

“Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King's Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks,” he added.

“As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers. To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home,” Mr Sunak concluded.

A Downing Street spokesman said it will focus on “putting in the right laws, where we need them, to safeguard the future prosperity of the United Kingdom, seize economic opportunities and deliver a brighter future.”

More secure

“Ahead of the Autumn Statement later this month, the measures in the King’s Speech will build on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy, safeguard our energy independence, ensure the UK is fully securing the benefits of Brexit and build the most competitive and supportive environment for businesses to capitalise on new technologies,” he said.

“Together they will help ensure our country is more prosperous, more innovative, more secure, and ready to seize the bright future that the British people deserve.”

The speech is set to build on progress to deliver record numbers of police officers and ensuring perpetrators of antisocial behaviour face swift and more visible justice, he said.

It is set to pledge to train more medical staff than ever before.

“In addition to setting out the legislative programme, the King’s Speech will reconfirm our commitment to promoting and protecting our national interests. Last week’s AI Safety Summit showed how the UK is leading the world to ensure the development of safe AI, and the AUKUS submarine alliance with our partners – Australia and the United States – continues to strengthen global security and will create jobs for people in the UK,” he added.

The State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday follows the delivery of 39 government bills in the last Parliamentary session, including new laws to stop migrant boats, grow the economy and support families.