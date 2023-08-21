Victims' families speak out on devastating impact of 'evil' Lucy Letby's crimes

The families of babies who died at the hands of Lucy Letby have told the court about the devastating impact of her crimes as the former nurse refused to appear in court for sentencing.

The nurse murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

More than a dozen relatives of Letby's victims sat in the public gallery for the hearing on Monday as eight jurors saw Mr Justice Goss hand down her sentence at Manchester Crown Court.

Sentencing Letby, Mr Justice Goss told the court: "You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

"The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them."

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of the parent of one of Lucy Letby's victims reading a victim impact statement. PA

He said there was "premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions" and Letby "relished" being in the intensive care unit, where she took an interest in "uncommon" complications and targeted twins and triplets.

The judge said the defendant prided herself on her professionalism which enabled her to start harming children without suspicion.

The families’ comments came as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Monday it was “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims”.

“We are looking, and have been, at changing the law to make sure that happens, and that's something that we'll bring forward in due course,” Mr Sunak said.

In a statement read to the court, the mother of Child A, who was murdered by Letby, and Child B, whom she attempted to kill, said: “You thought it was your right to play God with our children's lives.”

She said after the death of Child A they feared for their second child and made sure a member of the family was always with her, but “made a mistake” and started to believe what had happened to the first child was a “tragic event that couldn't be stopped”.

She added: “Little did we know, you were waiting for us to leave so you could attack the one thing that gave us a reason to carry on in life.”

In the statement, made on behalf of her and her partner, the mother said: “Maybe you thought by doing this you would be remembered forever, but I want you to know my family will never think of you again.

“From this day you are nothing.”

The mother of Child C choked back tears as she told Letby in her absence: “At least now there is no debate that, in your own words, you killed them on purpose. You are evil. You did this.”

The woman added: “I blame myself entirely for his death. I still live with the guilt that I couldn't protect him during pregnancy or in his short life.”

Nicholas Johnson KC, prosecuting, told the court Letby's offences represented a “very, very clear case” for a whole-life order to be imposed.

He said the murders qualified on a number of grounds, including that they were premeditated and they involved an elements of “sadistic conduct”.

Lucy Letby during her arrest by Cheshire Constabulary. PA

Mr Johnson said there was also more than one victim and that those victims were children.

The prosecutor opened his remarks by confirming that the defendant “has refused to come into court”.

She has joined the list of the UK's most twisted child killers, including the Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley and the so-called “Angel of Death”, paediatric nurse Beverley Allitt.

Last week, the 33-year-old refused to return to the dock as the jury continued to return verdicts, and the court was told she did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.

Mr Justice Goss said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing, but the government has vowed to give judges the power to do so.

Earlier this year, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the government is “committed” to changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings, following the refusal of the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena, and Sabina Nessa to appear in court.

Whole-life orders

Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the country's criminal justice system and are reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes.

A total of 70 criminals are serving whole-life orders. They will never be considered for release, unless there are exceptional compassionate grounds to warrant it.

Only three women have previously been handed the sentence: Moors murderer Myra Hindley – who died in 2002 – and serial killers Rose West and Joanna Dennehy.