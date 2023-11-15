UN Security Council calls for pauses in Gaza fighting

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted on Wednesday a resolution calling for the protection of children and “extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza.

Twelve members of the council voted in favour, while the US, UK and Russia abstained.

The legally binding resolution sponsored by Malta, which mentions children in nearly every paragraph, “demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law … notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children”.

The resolution is the council's first action on the Israel-Gaza war. It makes no mention of a ceasefire, but “calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to allow aid to reach civilians in the besieged territory.

The text also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas militants and other groups, especially children, including the rejection of the “forced displacement of the civilian population … children, in violation of international law”.