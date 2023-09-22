King Charles's France visit finale puts spotlight on climate and wildfires

The final day of King Charles’s state visit to France will culminate in a trip to Bordeaux that will focus on the environment, his lifelong passion.

The monarch will meet emergency workers and communities affected by wildfires in the region last year, as well as visit an experimental forest designed to monitor the effect of climate change on urban woodlands.

Later in the day the king and Queen Camilla will travel to a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to wine making, in a region where wine exports are a pillar of the economy.

Read more King Charles to use state visit to France to address climate issues

Severe drought last year forced Bordeaux's earliest harvest yet, and it has long been working to adapt to climate change.

His visit comes months after vast swathes of Europe, including France, where thousands of people were evacuated, suffered devastating wildfires fuelled by climate change.

Friday’s events mark the third and final day of a state visit aimed at shoring up the alliance between Britain and France. His warm words towards France were met with a standing ovation in the Senate and even cheers of “Long Live the King!”

During the speech, when he became the first British monarch to address the chamber, he urged France to unite with Britain in tackling climate change.

“Just as we stand together against military aggression, so must we strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all – that of global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature,” he said.

“Jacques-Yves Cousteau said so wisely: ‘For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century he is beginning to realise that, in order to survive, he must protect it’."

After flying in to Bordeaux from Paris on Friday, the king and queen will ride a tram to the main city square. They will also join a reception on a royal navy frigate.

The city is home to a large British community, and the king and queen will meet Britons who run businesses in the region.

King Charles III visits France - in pictures

Britain's King Charles first State visit to France French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III during their visit to the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Reuters

In an address to the French Senate on Thursday, King Charles praised France and the United Kingdom’s “indispensable relationship” and its capacity to meet the world’s challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change. He called for a new "entente for sustainability".

He also spoke about his concern for the climate in his toast at a state dinner in the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

The king’s comments came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced he was watering down some of Britain’s climate commitments, including delaying the introduction of a ban on new gas and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

On Thursday, the second day of his state visit to France, the king met young athletes in a working-class, multicultural suburb of Paris and made an emotional stop in front of the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.