Emmanuel Macron greets King Charles with gold medal gift on Paris state visit

King Charles III was greeted by President Emmanuel Macron with full honours at the start of a three-day state visit to France on Wednesday.

Before his arrival, Mr Macron welcomed the monarch via social media writing: “You visited as a Prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome”.

The king said he had the “greatest love and admiration” for France and was looking forward to celebrating the two nation's “special bond”.

The king was honoured with a ceremonial welcome at the Arc de Triomphe, to be followed by a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles as he commences his rearranged visit. He is set to be presented with a gold medal effigy of himself by the President.

His visit was postponed in March at the last minute after violent nationwide demonstrations by those opposed to Mr Macron’s retirement age reforms. Bordeaux’s town hall was set on fire by protesters just a few days before the trip was due to begin.

The royal couple started the visit by joining their hosts, Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte, for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe on Wednesday where the king was invited by the president to symbolically light the monument’s eternal flame which burns in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

The Arc was the location for the Ceremonial Arrival of Queen Elizabeth II for her final state visit to France in 2014.

On arrival at the Arc the national anthems were played, and the king, accompanied by President Macron, reviewed the Regimental Band of the Garde Républicaine, followed by the French Colour Party, before inspecting the Tri-Service Guard of Honour.

After the Guard Inspection, they proceeded to the Plateau, the centre of the Arc de Triomphe, to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After the lighting, the bugle call Aux Morts, France's equivalent of The Last Post, was sounded, followed by a minute’s silence.

A fly-past by the demonstration unit of the French air force, the Patrouille de France, then took place followed by the Red Arrows.

Afterwards, the foursome proceeded down the Champs Elysees by car towards the Elysee Palace, the president’s official residence, to sit down for talks.

Later the king will be presented with an oak tree from the Palace of Versailles which he will plant in the gardens of the residence of the ambassador of the UK to France.

The Élysée said the gift will symbolise the kings campaigning for the preservation of nature.

The king and the president will hear from the embassy gardener, Damien Haudecoeur, about the continuing work in the garden before the ceremonial tree planting takes place.

The planting of a tree was a tradition set by Queen Elizabeth II who planted three trees in the gardens.

Mr Macron will also present the king with an original first edition of the award-winning novel The Roots of Heaven written by Lithuanian-born French author, Romain Gary, which is about a crusading environmentalist.

In the evening, they will be guests of honour at a grand black tie state banquet hosted by Mr and Mrs Macron in the splendour of the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.

They will be treated to a five-course meal which will include a lobster and crab starter, cooked by the chef Anne-Sophie Pic, and poultry with mushrooms, cooked by chef Yannick Alléno, both Michelin-starred.

A selection of French and English cheeses are also set to be served.

The President is expected to present a gold medal, struck in the workshops of the Paris Mint and designed by the engraver Joaquin Jimenez, to the king to celebrate his accession to the throne.

One side of the medal features the king in his traditional Royal Navy uniform and the reverse has an engraving of one of the king's properties, Highgrove House, as a nod to his interest in the environment.

There will be heightened security throughout the visit with more than 8,000 police officers and gendarmes on duty.

Later in the week, the king will become the first British monarch to give a speech from France’s senate chamber, to senators and national assembly members, where he will be presented with a gift of honey.

“Honey collected from the hives of the Luxembourg Garden will be offered to the king,” the Senate said.

“This protocol echoes the mobilisation of Charles III in favour of the protection of the environment and organic agriculture.”

A senior official from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office described Britain’s ties with France as an “absolutely massive relationship, both government to government and people to people”.

“It’s what we call a ‘full spectrum’ relationship, ranging through defence … trade, migration, and a key part of it is sustainability and our work together on the environment, both with each other and in the world,” the official said.

In Bordeaux, the King and Queen will meet emergency workers and communities affected by the 2022 Bordeaux wildfires, as well as UK and French military personnel to learn more about how the two nations are collaborating on defence.

It will be the king’s 35th official visit to France. He last visited France in 2019, attending a service in Bayeux Cathedral to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.