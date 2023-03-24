King Charles's France trip postponed as anti-Macron protests escalate

A state visit to France by Britain's King Charles III has been postponed because of mass protests against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron requested the delay, the UK government said, as he battles domestic unrest over his plan to raise the retirement age.

The Elysee Palace said the decision was made after a call between the king and president.

It said the move was prompted by new strikes being announced for Tuesday that threatened to disrupt the visit.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were scheduled to be in France from Sunday to Wednesday.

The second leg of their trip, to Germany, will go ahead from March 29-31 as planned.

"Their majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The French presidency said the trip was delayed "to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations".

There were also concerns that a lavish state dinner at the Palace of Versailles would send the wrong message at a time of unrest.

A waxwork of King Charles III was unveiled on Friday at a museum in Paris. Reuters

The delay is an embarrassment for Mr Macron, after Britain had chosen France for the first state visit of the king's reign.

French MPs said Mr Macron would now have time to negotiate with unions or that if he was willing to postpone the trip he could also delay the bill.

The royal trip was meant to symbolise friendship between the UK and France and a turning of the page after the acrimony of Brexit.

Preparations included the unveiling of a waxwork of King Charles on Friday at a museum in Paris.

But the rethink came about after unions vowed to continue their mass demonstrations into next week.

Millions of people have taken to the streets to object to Mr Macron's pension bill and his move to force it through parliament without a vote.

The town hall in Bordeaux, one of the planned stops on King Charles's trip, was set on fire on Thursday.

Pension reform strikes continue in France - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A man throws a flare towards riot police in Rennes, as protests continue across France over pension reforms and the rising cost of living. AP

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 457 people were arrested during Thursday's protests and 441 injuries were reported to police officers.

In Paris, rubbish has piled up on the streets after strikes by bin collectors and protesters blockaded a terminal at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

King Charles had been due to lay a wreath at Paris's Arc de Triomphe and address the French Senate, while the queen consort was to have opened an art exhibition.

German unions have separately announced strikes on Monday, not coinciding with the royal trip to Berlin and Hamburg, which is expected to proceed.

This is a developing story