Wildfire in southern France leads to evacuation of 3,000 tourists

More than 3,000 tourists were on Monday evacuated from campsites as a wildfire engulfed the Pyrenees-Orientales region in southern France, close to the Spanish border.

Located near the villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the Mediterranean resort of Argeles, the camping areas attract both domestic and international visitors, especially during the summer season.

A wildfire took hold in the area between Saint-Andre and Argeles late on Monday afternoon.

The fire scorched 500 hectares of land, posing significant danger due to the severe drought conditions together with “intense heat, dryness, and tumultuous winds of up to 180 kph”, authorities said.

READ MORE Greece offers free holiday to tourists who fled Rhodes fires

Senior regional official Rodrigue Furcy said “extremely hot weather, drought and strong winds” – typical of the region’s harsh summer – led to the fire spreading rapidly and making the evacuation of tourists essential.

On Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire was under control.

Le feu dans les Pyrénées Orientales est désormais fixé.

Le feu a parcouru 500ha et de nombreuses habitations ont pu être sauvées. Un camping a été détruit, avec environ 800 personnes à reloger.

Plein soutien à nos soldats du feu. Plusieurs ont été blessés dont un gravement. https://t.co/KaOndeH1uj — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 15, 2023

There were no reported injuries.

Mr Darmanin said that while the majority of the evacuees had now returned to their accommodation, approximately 800 campers will need to be relocated, due to the extent of damage to their campsites.

Mr Furcy said that while the fire has been contained, the region, especially the worst-affected areas, remains under close watch.

He said an additional 350 to 400 tourists remain displaced.

ALERTE - Violent incendie en cours entre Saint-André et Argelès-sur-Mer. Les pompiers des Pyrénées-Orientales parlent d'une "situation tendue". Des renforts extra-départementaux sont demandés. Des milliers de personnes sont évacuées en urgence. Des maisons sont en feu. (SMGMTV) pic.twitter.com/IwTuuhxsRu — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) August 14, 2023

The fire was tackled by 550 firefighters, backed by surveillance aircraft.

Authorities are taking measures to ensure the safety of the region's visitors and residents, while closely monitoring the situation for any further risks, said officials.

Europe's summer of wildfires

Europe has been struggling with an intense heatwave, causing a rise in wildfires and prompting concerns over the impact of climate change.

Spain issued three red weather alerts as temperatures soared, with forecasters predicting highs of up to 44ºC in regions including Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands.

Rome, meanwhile, recorded a temperature of 41.8ºC – breaking last year's record.

Where are the latest wildfires in Europe and the Middle East?

Portugal has struggled with intense heat and wildfires, with more than 1,000 firefighters combating a blaze in the country's centre that has ravaged 7,000 hectares.

Cyprus sought international aid to quell a vast forest fire north of Limassol, receiving assistance from Greece, Jordan and Israel.

Spain and France have managed to contain a wildfire near their border, while in southern Spain, Andalusia has also been affected.

Compounding these crises are forecasts of stronger winds and record-breaking temperatures that exacerbate wildfire risks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 A forest fire burns near Vati village, on the island of Rhodes. AP

Temperature surges have been attributed to anticyclone Charon, which originated over North Africa.

The World Meteorological Organisation warned that the heatwave may intensify, increasing potential health hazards.

Most experts say the increased frequency of heatwaves is due to human-induced climate change.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service highlighted that 2021 and 2022 were Europe's hottest recorded summers.

It has predicted that 2023 may break the record again.