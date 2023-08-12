One dead in English Channel migrant boat wreck

One person has died and dozens were rescued on Saturday from a sinking migrant boat in the English Channel.

French authorities said five others were in a serious condition.

Seven ships and a helicopter were mobilised in a rescue effort by the UK and France.

About 50 people were rescued, said a statement by a French police command responsible for the Channel.

"Unfortunately, six people were recovered in a serious condition and one of them, who was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Calais, has been declared dead," the statement said.

It is the latest deadly incident to show the dangers that migrants face when they try to cross the Channel in small boats.

More than 100,000 people have made the crossing since 2018 but there have been several fatal sinkings in the 35-kilometre strait. In the worst case, 27 people drowned after setting sail in a dinghy in November 2021.

Human traffickers typically overload rickety dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.

The UK Home Office said coast guards were "working on a co-ordinated response" to Saturday's wreck.

Lifeboat charity RNLI dispatched a vessel to respond to the sinking migrant boat. Getty

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was expected to chair a meeting with Border Force officials.

The patrol ship Cormoran raised the alarm early on Saturday that the boat was sinking off the French coast.

French warships including the patrol vessel Pluvier were deployed to provide assistance. Two British vessels were involved, one from lifeboat charity RNLI and the other a private boat.

The RNLI said a volunteer crew set off from Dover just before 4am.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

Britain's attempts to shut down the Channel route have been plagued by problems and a barge housing asylum seekers was evacuated on Friday after a legionella scare.

The UK government says blocking asylum claims and attempting to deport people to Rwanda will shut down deadly smuggling networks. Critics say its policies are cruel and that there is a lack of safe options for refugees.

French authorities have stepped up patrols after Britain agreed to pay hundreds of millions of euros to stop migrants embarking on boats.