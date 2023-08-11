Asylum seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm barge after Legionella found in water supply

Asylum seekers who were moved on to a barge docked off the south-west English coast this week as part of government attempts to reduce the bills for housing them have been removed after Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply.

The Home Office has said 39 asylum seekers are disembarking.

On Monday, after weeks of delays caused by safety concerns, local opposition and legal challenges, the first 15 asylum seekers boarded the Bibby Stockholm.

A Home Office representative said: “The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

“Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

“Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] and following its advice in line with long-established public health processes and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

“No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

“The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to freshwater entering the vessel. Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.”

About 50 people were expected to move on board the giant vessel, docked in Portland Port in Dorset, but about 20 were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges.