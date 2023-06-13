Nottingham incident: Man arrested after three found dead

A man has been arrested after three people were killed in the UK city of Nottingham in what police called a “horrific and tragic incident”.

The victims were found dead in the street at two separate locations near the city centre.

Three others were taken to hospital after being run over by a van, in what police believe is a connected incident.

There were witness reports of armed police Tasering and arresting a man at about 5.30am.

A lockdown was imposed on the city centre early on Tuesday, with several streets cordoned off and the tram network suspended.

Hours later, Nottinghamshire Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am, where two people were found dead in the street.

“Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road.

“Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

Police officers in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday. PA

Lynn Haggitt told BBC News she was feeling “shaky” after describing what she saw near the Theatre Royal in Nottingham this morning.

She described how a white van pulled up beside her at 5.30am on her way to work: “He looked in his mirror, saw a police car behind him, he then quickened up, there were two people, two in the corner, he went straight into these two people.”

“The woman went on the kerb, the man went up in the air, there was such a bang, I wish I never saw it, it’s really shaken me up.

Earlier, police said they were dealing with an unspecified but ongoing serious incident.

Pictures on Twitter showed areas cordoned off and members of the emergency services in attendance, including National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, who co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services.

In their first statement, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services were in attendance at several city-centre locations.

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”