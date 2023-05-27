Delays at Heathrow due to passport e-Gate system failure

Passengers flying into the UK are facing long delays at passport controls as e-gates across the country have gone down.

The e-gates system went down last night, the Home Office said.

Lina Tayara, a passenger flying into Heathrow from Dubai, complained of "the mother of all queues" on arrival.

Lucy Morton, from the Immigration Services Union, warned that queues would build "very, very quickly".

"You end up putting all the passengers through physically-manned officer desks," she told the BBC's Radio 4.

"Staff can't take the breaks that they should be taking ... the whole thing will snowball very quickly."

Heathrow Airport said they had deployed more staff to deal with the delays.

"Our teams are working closely with Border Force to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we have additional colleagues on hand to manage queues and provide passenger welfare," said a statement on Twitter.

A Home Office spokesperson said they were aware of a "nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK".

"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers," they said.