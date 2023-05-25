British Airways cancels dozens of flights at Heathrow and Gatwick

British Airways cancelled dozens of flights at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Thursday due to a technical issue.

Heathrow had earlier said that the airline was working to resolve a technical problem with a number of its systems that had affected several departing and arriving flights.

Attention – British Airways has suffered a technical issue which is impacting some British Airways departing and arriving flights. For the status of flights please contact either British Airways or your travel provider. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 25, 2023

British Airways said that a majority of its flights continued to operate on Thursday.

“Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue that we’ve experienced this afternoon,” the airline said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

It added that affected customers had been contacted and offered alternatives, including refunds or rebooking on other flights with British Airways or other airlines.

Passengers have formed long queues at Heathrow as they try to arrange alternative flights, while many arriving at the airport have been unable to disembark planes.

Cities including Vienna, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Venice, Rome, Hamburg, Aberdeen and Milan are among the destinations currently affected by the issue at Heathrow.

Long-haul cancellations include Boston, New York and Mumbai.

The British airline has been affected by other IT problems in recent years, including a major computer system failure in 2017 that stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, sparking a public relations disaster and pledges from the company that it would do better in future.

Passengers affected by delays and cancellations took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Massive IT breakdown at Heathrow, tons of flights cancelled. My flight was cancelled but BA still pretends it’s delayed to avoid compensation. Unbelievable 😡😡😡#britishairways #heathrow pic.twitter.com/uDzueYo62g — Lars Silberbauer (@larssilberbauer) May 25, 2023

Travellers also seem to not be receiving information from British Airways on why their flights have been cancelled.

@British_Airways standing in terminal 5 Heathrow where all your flights are showing cancelled and systems are down - are they really all cancelled or is this a system error???? pic.twitter.com/yrumbx0zr1 — Katharine Descamps (@KatharineJaneD) May 25, 2023

It also seems that baggage will be lost in the chaos.