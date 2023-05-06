Coronation route: How long is the procession and how far will it travel?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The coronation procession, involving 7,000 ceremonial troops and 4,000 escorts, is set to be a breathtaking display of pageantry and precision, marking the most extensive state occasion since the 1953 coronation.

The procession will depart Westminster Abbey and travel 2.3km along Whitehall, past the statue of King Charles I at Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The journey, which will take about 30 minutes, will feature eight groups and 19 military bands.

Upon the procession's completion, members of the public will be allowed to move up The Mall and gather around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

The marching bands will maintain a beat of 108 paces per minute, slightly slower than the standard quick march of 116 paces per minute, to accommodate the speed of the heavy Gold State Coach.

The procession will be led by the Household Cavalry Mounted Band, consisting of 48 horses and musicians, including two distinctive drum horses, Atlas and Apollo.

They will perform eight marches along the route.

The King's procession will depart Buckingham Palace at 10.20am, arriving at Westminster Abbey 33 minutes later, with a total of 200 personnel and horses involved.

A challenging drill manoeuvre awaits the personnel on parade as they march down The Mall 12 abreast, before passing through the gates of Buckingham Palace six abreast without dropping their pace.

This display has been in the planning for six months, equating to one month of planning for each hour on parade.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will return from the coronation ceremony in the Gold State Coach. PA

The return procession to Buckingham Palace will be about 1.6km long and involve 4,000 troops.

The form-up for the return procession will begin at 11.10am and conclude at 12.45pm, lasting 95 minutes.

The procession will be led by a large mounted element, followed by the Sovereign's Escort consisting of four Divisions of Cavalry from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Each division will include 24 horses, with two Divisions of the Blues and Royals at the front and two Divisions of the Life Guards at the rear, accompanied by Farriers carrying their distinctive axes.

A special sequence will signal the start of the procession, with the Crown Equerry signalling the king's readiness to the Chief Marshal, who will then signal the ceremonial batons and flags to be raised.

At 15 seconds before the procession begins, flags and batons will be dropped, and the Garrison Sergeant Major will issue the command to commence the procession.

The procession was recently rehearsed at an RAF base and rehearsed once more before the big day.

The lead elements of the procession are expected to arrive at Buckingham Palace at 1.10pm, culminating in an unforgettable image for the historic day.