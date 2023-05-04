Swords of Offering and Temporal Justice: Coronation insignia explained

An array of ceremonial swords will be presented at King Charles's coronation, each symbolising aspects of the monarch's duties and responsibilities.

The symbolic weapons not only embody the history and traditions of the British monarchy but also serve as a reminder of the sovereign's commitment to the nation, the law, and the faith.

But what are the meanings and stories behind each of these unique and majestic swords, as they play a pivotal role in this momentous occasion?

READ MORE Crown jewels: What coronation regalia will be used at the ceremony

Sword of Offering: Protecting the Church

The Sword of Offering will be presented by the Archbishop of Canterbury, signifying the monarch's commitment to defending the Church of England.

The steel sword features a gold hilt and an engraved blade, with the inscription “Ecclesiae Anglicanae Defensor”, a Latin phrase that translates to “Defender of the Church of England”.

This engraving on the Sword of Offering signifies the British monarch's responsibility to protect and support the Church of England, emphasising the close relationship between the monarchy and the established church.

The Lord Great Chamberlain will carry this sword during the procession.

The Sword of Temporal Justice, the Sword of Spiritual Justice and the Sword of Mercy with its blunted tip. Royal Collection Trust

Sword of Temporal Justice: Upholding the Law

The Lord Chancellor will present the Sword of Temporal Justice, representing the monarch's obligation to uphold the law.

This steel sword, with a gold hilt, bears the engraving “Iustitia et Pax”. The Latin phrase translates to “Justice and Peace” and symbolises the monarch's duty to uphold the law, promote justice, and maintain peace within their realm.

The Lord High Constable will carry it in the coronation procession.

Expand Autoplay King Charles will put on the Supertunica, a gold-sleeved coat created for his great-grandfather, King George V, in 1911. All photos: PA

Sword of Spiritual Justice: Defending the Faith

The Archbishop of Canterbury will also present the Sword of Spiritual Justice, symbolising the monarch's dedication to defending the Church of England.

With a gold hilt and an engraved steel blade, it reads “Defensor Fidei”. The Latin phrase translates to “Defender of the Faith”.

The engraving represents the monarch's duty to protect and uphold the Church of England's religious principles and traditions, emphasising the sovereign's commitment to the spiritual well-being of the nation.

The Lord High Almoner will carry this sword during the procession.

Sword of Mercy (Curtana): Embodying Compassion

The Sword of Mercy, or Curtana, is unique with its blunted tip, signifying the monarch's mercy and compassion.

The steel sword features a gold hilt and an engraved blade, reading “Misericordia Domini”. The Latin phrase translates to “The Mercy of the Lord” and highlights the importance of mercy and compassion in the monarch's rule, reminding the sovereign to exercise kindness, understanding, and forgiveness when governing the realm.

The Gentleman Usher of the Sword will carry the Curtana in the procession.

Expand Autoplay St Edward's Crown will be used for the crowning at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. All photos: PA

Sword of State: Exercising Authority

The Sword of State, carried by the Gentleman Usher of the Sword, represents the monarch's authority.

This ceremonial sword, made of steel with a gold hilt, is engraved with “Dieu et mon droit”. The French phrase translates to “God and my right” and represents the divine right of the monarch to rule, emphasising that their authority comes from God.

This phrase also serves as the motto of the British monarch and appears on the Royal Coat of Arms of the United Kingdom.

It will be carried before King Charles III during formal occasions, reminding all of the sovereign's power and responsibility.