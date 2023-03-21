Xi Jinping invites Vladimir Putin to visit China this year

China's President Xi Jinping has invited Vladimir Putin to visit China this year.

Mr Xi, who said he would prioritise ties with Moscow, extended the invitation to the internationally isolated Russian president before a second round of talks between the leaders.

He arrived in the Russian capital on Monday for what Beijing called a visit of “peace and friendship”.

“Yesterday, I invited President Putin to visit China this year at a time that is convenient for him,” Mr Xi said on Tuesday, during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The visit will see Mr Putin attend a top-level meeting of China’s One Belt, One Road regional initiative, which seeks to extend Beijing's influence through economic cooperation projects.

Mr Xi described China and Russia as “great neighbouring powers” and “strategic partners,” saying Beijing would prioritise its relationship with Moscow.

He added that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would “continue to prioritise the all-round strategic partnership between China and Russia”, saying “we are great neighbouring powers and comprehensive strategic partners.”

Mr Xi and Mr Putin are expected to discuss boosting economic cooperation as Russia boosts energy exports to China after being mostly shut out of European markets.

Beijing and Moscow's trade ties have boomed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, linking the nations more closely and raising worries in Western capitals over how far the ties will go.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Moscow — in pictures

On Monday, the pair held four and a half hours of talks, calling each other "dear friend."

In a rare move, Mr Putin escorted Mr Xi to his car after the talks, and the two were seen smiling together.

During the meeting, the Russian leader said he was open to talks on Ukraine and praised Beijing's 12-point position paper on the conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had protested to Canada's top diplomat in Moscow over comments by the Canadian foreign minister about "regime change" in Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is due to visit Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.