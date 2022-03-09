What companies have joined a boycott of Russia over the Ukraine war?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

As Russia's war in Ukraine nears the end of its second week, more major brands have joined world governments in isolating Russia over the military invasion.

US and European retailers have been rapidly shutting operations across Russia, which has forced Russians to race and buy imported consumer goods over fears shops will close and prices will rise due to the plunging rouble and sanctions.

The latest to join this movement is McDonald's, which is temporarily closing 850 outlets across Russia.

A list of the companies that have pulled out of Russia has been circulating over the past week, putting the spotlight on chief executives that continue to keep their companies operating in Russia, not prepared to risk their profits and market share.

Yale University's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team put together a “who’s who” list of western companies that operate in Russia and those that were limiting operations and told the Washington Post that they believed implementing sanctions and boycotts were a way to avert a broader war between Russia and the West.

This is “one step away from open warfare … a last-ditch effort. You’re helping those workers by not having [the West] dropping bombs and shooting them," he said.

The list shows that about 290 companies have announced their withdrawal from the country since it invaded Ukraine, reminiscent of “the large-scale corporate boycott of Apartheid South Africa in the 1980s”.

About 30 multinationals are still on the list of companies with significant exposure to Russia. Mr Sonnenfeld said that they have been contacted by a number of CEOs of companies named on the list and asked how companies can clarify their stance or demonstrate a tougher stance.

Companies may be hesitant to leave because they think they can mediate, or because they make essential products such as pharmaceutical ingredients, Tim Fort, a professor of business ethics at Indiana University, told AFP

“Any one company leaving the country isn't going to tip the balance … but there's a cumulative effect,” Mr Fort said.

Here is a round-up of major businesses that have halted product shipments, shut down or severely limited operations.

McDonald's

The fast-food retailer announced that it will temporarily close 850 outlets, but will continue to pay its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand”.

“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees.

“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency,” Mr Johnson wrote.

McDonald’s said on Tuesday that it has donated more than $5 million to its employee assistance fund and to relief efforts.

A Ronald McDonald House Charities mobile medical care unit has been sent to the Polish border with Ukraine, and another mobile care unit is en route to the border in Latvia, the company said.

Apple

After Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted a letter to Apple chief executive Tim Cook on February 25, pleading with the tech company to pull out of Russia, Apple closed outlets and paused product sales in the country.

It has yet to shut down its local App Store.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co announced it was suspending its business in Russia, but provided few details.

Its partner, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co, owns 10 bottling plants in Russia, which is its largest market.

The soft-drink company has a 21 per cent stake in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.

Starbucks

Starbucks said that it was donating profits from its 130 Russian stores, owned and operated by the Alshaya Group, to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

But the company changed course on Tuesday and said it would temporarily close those outlets.

The Alshaya Group will continue to pay Starbucks’ 2,000 Russian employees, Starbucks president and chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an open letter to employees.

PepsiCo

Pepsi said it will suspend sales of beverages in Russia, as well as any capital investments and promotional activities.

The company said it will continue to produce milk, baby formula and baby food, in part to continue supporting its 20,000 Russian employees and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers who are part of its supply chain.

“Now more than ever we must stay true to the humanitarian aspect of our business,” PepsiCo chief executive Ramon Laguarta said in an email to employees.

PepsiCo also announced that it is donating food, refrigerators and $4 million to relief organisations.

Netflix

The on-demand video-streaming giant suspended all future acquisitions in Russia following the invasion and then suspended all operations in the country.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the Netflix spokesperson said.

TikTok

Video clip social media site TikTok also suspended operations in Russia over “circumstances on the ground” but specifically appeared to be pointing to Russia's move to outlaw with hefty jail terms what the government deemed fake news.

"TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war," the company said. "In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law."

It said in-app messaging would not be impacted.

General Electric

General Electric said in a Twitter post that it was partially suspending its operations in Russia.

GE said two exceptions would be essential medical equipment and support for existing power services in Russia.

BP

BP announced on February 27 that it would withdraw its 20 per cent stake in state-controlled Rosneft, a move that could result in a $25 billion write-off and cut the company’s global oil and gas production by a third.

Shell

Shell said it would end partnerships with state-controlled Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which Germany has blocked.

As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

The two projects are worth about $3 billion.

"we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” said Ben van Beurden, Shell's Chief Executive Officer.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil said it would discontinue its Sakhalin-1 operations.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, with almost 1,000 KFC restaurants and 50 Pizza Hut locations in Russia announced on Tuesday that it was halting operations at company-owned KFC locations.

It said it was “finalising an agreement” to do the same with its Pizza Hut restaurants, and that all profits from operations in Russia will be redirected to “humanitarian efforts”.

Burger King

Burger King said it is redirecting the profits from its 800 Russian restaurants to relief efforts and donating $2 million in food vouchers to Ukrainian refugees.

PayPal

PayPal said on Tuesday it is suspending services, saying that it can not “reasonably estimate the total potential financial impact that may ultimately result from this situation”.

Heineken

Heineken NV has stopped the production and sale of its own-brand beer in Russia, the company said on Wednesday.

“Heineken will no longer accept any net financial benefit derived from our Russian operations,” the company said. Heineken is also assessing the strategic options for the future of the business in Russia, where it has operated for two decades.

The company is also taking steps to ring-fence the Russian business from the wider group to “stop the flow of monies, royalties and dividends out of Russia”.

Carlsberg

Carlsberg AS, Russia’s largest brewer through its ownership of Baltika Breweries, said last week that it is halting new investments in Russia as well as exports to the country from other Carlsberg companies.

Levi Strauss & Co

The popular jeans brand suspended commercial operations in Russia, which generate about 2 per cent of its sales.

The “enormous disruption occurring in the region” has made it “untenable” to conduct business as normal, the company said on Monday. “Any business considerations are clearly secondary to the human suffering experienced by so many.”

Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co, the leading smartphone seller in Russia with more than 30 per cent of the market, suspended exports to Russia of all its products. Samsung said it will donate $6 million to humanitarian efforts in the region, including $1 million in consumer electronics products.

Amazon

Amazon.com’s cloud-computing unit announced in a blog post that it will stop accepting new customers in Russia or Belarus.

The company said its Amazon Web Services unit had “no data centres, infrastructure or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus”.

Ikea

Home-furnishing retailer Ikea announced that it was pausing all Ikea-brand retail operations in Russia, export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus, and deliveries from sub-suppliers.

Ikea said it was seeking to provide “income stability” for its 15,000 employees for the short term.

A statement on the Ikea Russia website said it was suspending sales in stores and online immediately, and that only orders placed and paid for before March 3 will be fulfilled. The company said that its Mega Family Shopping Centres, which are shopping malls with grocery shops and pharmacies, will be kept open.

H&M

The Swedish clothing retailer has temporarily paused sales in Russia, where it has 155 stores across the country.

Mango

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is closing its 55 company stores in Russia, suspending online sales and stopping deliveries to the country. Its 65 franchisees are being allowed to stay open subject to product availability. The company has 800 employees in Russia, according to Reuters.

Nike

Footwear retailer Nike Inc is temporarily closing company-owned-and-operated shops in Russia, but the company told Bloomberg it will continue to pay store employees during the closures. It is also halting e-commerce sales in the country.

Marks & Spencer

British retailer Marks & Spencer Group suspended shipments to its Turkish franchisee’s Russian business.

Richemont

The owner of Cartier and Vacheron Constantin watches said it suspended commercial operations in Russia, after earlier stopping business in Ukraine.

Swatch

Swiss watch company Swatch Group told Bloomberg it will be closing its stores in Russia.

Under Armour

Sports apparel company Under Armour Inc has stopped all shipments to sales channels in Russia.

Asos

Fast-fashion retailer Asos said that it was halting sales in Russia. In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for about 4 per cent of sales revenue. The company suspended sales in Ukraine after the invasion.

Boohoo

UK online clothing seller Boohoo Group Plc has suspended operations in Russia.

Burberry

British fashion house Burberry Group Plc has halted shipments to Russia, but still has shops open in the country.

Chanel

The luxury brand Chanel suspended online sales and deliveries to Russia and will close its stores there.

Hermes

French luxury brand Hermes International said it will temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities.

Inditex

Spanish fashion retailer Inditex SA, the owner of Zara, is temporarily closing its shops in Russia and halting online sales. It has 502 outlets in the country.

JD Sports

UK sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it has ceased business in Russia across its brand websites and wholesale channels.

Kering

The owner of Gucci and other luxury brands said it will temporarily close its directly operated stores in Russia because of “growing concerns regarding the current situation in Europe”.

LVMH

French luxury group LVMH said it is temporarily closing its 124 stores in Russia, where it has 3,500 employees.

Nestle

Nestle, the world's largest packaged food group, said it had suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Unilever

The global consumer product maker halted shipments to Russia, said it is halting advertising and capital investments as well over the war.