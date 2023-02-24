New UK sanctions ban export of every item Russia has used on battlefield

A new package of British sanctions has banned the export of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.

Aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used in the Russian military industrial complex, including the production of drones, are all included in the export bans.

Military intelligence suggests a shortage of components in Russia due to sanctions is already affecting the country's ability to produce equipment for export, such as armoured vehicles, attack helicopters and air defence systems, which is undermining its role as a reliable arms exporter.

The new sanctions come on the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, when the UK will hold a minute's silence to honour those affected by the war.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to the UN on Friday to urge the international community to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

MrCleverly said measures announced on Friday would undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military machine, which military intelligence says is already having to mobilise Soviet-era tanks and harvest freezers for low-grade chips.

“Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia but they cannot do it alone. That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win,” said Mr Cleverly.

“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.”

The package also imposes sanctions on senior executives of Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom and executives from the country's two largest defence companies and four banks, apart from other Russian elites.

Rosatom has “deep connections” to the Russian military-industrial complex — including through Alexander Novak who is both a member of the supervisory board and Deputy Prime Minister in Mr Putin’s administration, said the government.

The state-owned company has reportedly been supplying arms manufacturers, including defence entities that are under sanctions, with the technology and materials needed to replenish Russia’s front line, it said.

Alongside banning exports of products that Russia has used on the battlefield, the UK will also ban the import of products such as iron and steel processed in third countries.

Ukrainian service members ride a tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Lyman, Donetsk region. Reuters

Sanctioned banks include MTS, which the government said would further isolate Russia from the international financial system.

The package also affects people and entities at the heart of Mr Putin’s military-industrial complex, including:

34 executives connected to Russia’s two largest state-owned defence companies: multibillion-dollar conglomerate Rostec and Almaz-Antey Corporation, which specialises in producing surface-to-air missiles and firearms for aircraft.

Six Russian entities involved in the manufacture or repair of military equipment for Russia’s armed forces, including the air force and navy

Five senior Iranian executives in Qods Aviation Industry, the company manufacturing the drones used in Ukraine.

The UK has also extended existing measures against Crimea and territory in the breakaway enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk that is not controlled by Kyiv, as it focuses on the Russian-controlled areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and restricts their access to UK trade and finance.

Today’s measures also pile pressure on the Russian elite, with sanctions placed on:

Mattias Warnig — a close friend of Mr Putin, the chief executive of Nord Stream 2 and previously a member of the boards of Russian energy companies Transneft and Rosneft

Lyubov Kabaeva — the mother of former Russian gymnast and Duma Deputy Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly has a close personal relationship with Mr Putin. The Kabaeva family reportedly own millions of pounds’ worth of property in Russia.

Alexei Dyumin — formerly Mr Putin’s chief security guard who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea. Mr Dyumin has been actively involved in supporting the Russian military in Ukraine, including setting up and supporting a drone-training school for Russian troops.

Alexei Kozak, son of the former deputy prime minister and Putin ally Dmitry Kozak.

20 executives of Gazprom and Aeroflot, including Gazprom chairman and former Russian prime minister Viktor Zubkov and two current ministers.

A Polish Air Force Mig-29 fighter during Media Day at the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork, Poland. EPA

Mr Wallace said Britain was prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet fighters to Ukraine.

Nato allies have been reluctant to release modern western aircraft to Kyiv, arguing that it would take too long to train aircrew.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio: “The other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets — MiG 29s or Su-24s — if they wish to donate, we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result.

“They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where, of course, Ukraine isn't.”