Ukraine war may have slowed Russia's efforts to lower methane emissions

World's second-largest oil exporter released about 24 million tonnes of methane into atmosphere in 2022, says IEA

Gas and steam rise from an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia. Reuters
John Benny
Feb 24, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL