China’s Xi Jinping lands in Moscow ahead of meeting with Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping's plane has landed in Moscow, Chinese state media CCTV reported, where he is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.

Mr Xi arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Monday for his first visit to Russia in four years, Russia's TASS news agency reported. He will be the first world leader to shake Mr Putin’s hand since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.

Moscow has rejected the charge.

China has said that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia will last for three days starting on Monday to discuss economic, political and security ties.

Prior to his arrival in Moscow, Mr Xi described his trip as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”.

“I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision” for relations, Mr Xi wrote in a signed article in Russian newspaper Russian Gazette, that was also carried by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.