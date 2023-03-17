International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin and one of his ministers over possible war crimes involving the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children.

The court said in a statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population [children] and that of unlawful transfer of population [children] from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The move comes a day after a UN investigation found that Russia has committed wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine, such as wilful killings and torture that may amount to crimes against humanity.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities since it invaded its neighbour a year ago.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the UN investigation and accusations of war crimes, saying those behind the claims were not objective.

“We are ready to analyse specific cases, answer questions, provide data, statistics and facts. But if they are biased, if they represent only one point of view … then there is no use responding to these reports,” she said.

According to Ukrainian government figures, Russia may have transferred 16,000 children from Ukraine to Russia unlawfully. Russia says that it has only evacuated people voluntarily.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Russian President's office.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,” the ICC said in a statement.

It said that warrants are secret to protect victims and witnesses but the ICC had announced the move on Friday, in part, to raise awareness which could "contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes."

― This is a developing story