Ukraine 'following closely' as Vladimir Putin welcomes Xi Jinping to Russia

Ukraine fears Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Kremlin on Monday could influence the outcome of the war if China decides to supply its ally with arms.

Mr Xi will be the first world leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since an International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow rejects the charge.

Read More What is the ICC warrant issued to Vladimir Putin and could he be arrested?

Mr Xi is expected to present China as a global peacemaker intent on brokering an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine's expectations are at a minimum level: for things not to deteriorate," Sergiy Solodkyy, first deputy director of New Europe Centre think tank in Kyiv, told AFP.

Ukrainian authorities do not wish to comment publicly on the trip, planned from Monday to Wednesday during which Mr Putin and Mr Xi are to meet at least twice.

"Ukraine will follow this visit closely," a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

"For us it is critically important that China maintains its policy of unwavering respect for the territorial integrity of other countries," the official said, in reference to how Russia has claimed the annexation of five Ukrainian regions.

Expand Autoplay Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer towards Russian positions, near Bakhmut in Ukraine. AP

At the same time, the US in February accused Beijing of considering supplying arms to Russia.

China released a 12-point proposal to solve the Ukraine crisis last month.

At the start of his visit to Moscow, Mr Xi said Beijing's proposal reflects global views and seeks to neutralise consequences, but acknowledged that the solutions are not easy.

"The document serves as a constructive factor in neutralising the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political settlement," Mr Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily newspaper published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.

"Complex problems do not have simple solutions," he said.