Putin meets chief of Russia's military in Ukraine visiting occupied city of Mariupol

Russia's President Vladimir Putin met with the most senior commanders of his military operation in Ukraine, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The meeting with the officer in charge of Russia's war in Ukraine and other commanders took place at the Rostov-on-Don command post in southern Russia, Tass news agency reported on Sunday, quoting the Kremlin press service.

Mr Putin also made a trip to Mariupol, the Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region that has been occupied by Russian forces since May last year.

Arriving in Mariupol by helicopter, Mr Putin drove a car around several districts of the city, making stops and talking to residents.

This was the Russian leader's first trip to the port city in southern Ukraine, which Moscow captured after a long siege.

The unannounced visit came after Mr Putin arrived in Crimea on Saturday to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation, a day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in connection with the Ukraine conflict.

Mariupol, which fell to Russia in May after one of the war's longest and bloodiest battles, was Russia's first major victory after it failed to seize Kyiv and focused instead on southeastern Ukraine.

Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was heavily damaged after weeks of fighting.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation and Europe (OSCE) said Russia's bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol was a war crime.

Arrest Warrant

The ICC accused Mr Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a number of trips to the battlefield to boost the morale of his troops and talk strategy, Mr Putin has largely remained in Russia.

In the Nevsky district of Mariupol, a new residential neighbourhood built by Russian military, Mr Putin visited a family in their home, Russian media reported.

“The head of state also examined the coastline of Mariupol in the area of the yacht club, the theatre building, memorable places of the city,” the Interfax agency said, quoting the Kremlin's press service.

Mariupol is in the Donetsk region, one of the four Russia moved in September to annex.

Kyiv and its western allies said the move was illegal.

Donetsk, together with Luhansk region, comprise most of the Donbas industrialised part of Ukraine where the biggest battle in Europe for generations has been fought.