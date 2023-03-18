Black Sea grain deal extended for 120 days

Turkey has announced the renewal of a deal with Russia allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, hours before it was to expire.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the extension had been agreed for 120 days.

The pact, which was originally brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July, was renewed for 120 days in November.

It was aimed at addressing a global food crisis, which was partly fuelled by Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.

Speaking in the western city of Canakkale, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that an extension had been won through talks with the two sides. However, he did not specify the length of the agreed extension.

While Russia had previously called for renewing the deal for 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal period, Ukraine was insisting on a 120-day renewal.

In a Twitter post, Mr Kubrakov expressed his gratitude to UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, the UN, Mr Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar, and all their partners for sticking to the agreements.

The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement is expected to ease concerns about global food shortages and the rising cost of food caused by supply disruptions.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year meant Ukraine's Black Sea ports were blocked by warships.

But a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, signed by both Kyiv and Moscow, has allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

Ukraine was one of the world's top producers.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has helped ease the crisis triggered by the conflict.

The original terms referred to by Mr Akar, according to the deal, were for the 120-day extensions to be automatically renewed for the same period unless one of the parties says otherwise.

The initial agreement was extended in November until March 18. It should in theory be extended another 120 days after it expires at 11.59pm Istanbul time on Saturday (12.59am UAE).

But on Monday, after a meeting with senior UN officials in Geneva, Moscow announced a proposal to extend the agreement for 60 days.

Ukraine pointed out that the proposal differed from the period provided for in the original agreement, although Ukrainian officials were careful not to reject it out of hand.

UN hopes 'ships will flow'

“We very much hope that the initiative will continue and the ships will continue to flow,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Mr Guterres.

“Our further stance will be determined upon the tangible progress on normalisation of our agricultural exports, not (in) words, but in deeds,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, who led the Russian delegation during Monday's talks with UN officials

Mr Kubrakov said that “Russia's position to extend the deal only for 60 (days) contradicts the document signed by Turkey and the UN”.

“We're waiting for the official position of (the UN and Turkey) as the guarantors of the initiative,” he said on Twitter.

More than 29.1 million tonnes of grain have left Ukraine's ports since the original deal was signed last July, while only a fraction of the 260,000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser stored in European ports has been released.

In the meantime, wheat and corn prices have returned to their prewar levels, although some oilseeds such as rapeseed and sunflower are much lower.

“For the moment, the market is betting on the fact that it will get an extension of 120 days,” Edward de Saint-Denis, a cereals trader with Plantureux, told AFP.

“If that is the case, the 60 days proposed by Moscow will be used to continue negotiations for a longer extension.”

Michael Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting, said 60 days was “not enough to charter a vessel and insure its cargo”.