Budget 2023: What to expect in the spring statement

Jeremy Hunt is reportedly considering making changes to pensions in his spring budget, which will be revealed on Wednesday.

It comes a few months after the Chancellor’s autumn statement, which saw him raise taxes in an effort to restore confidence in the UK’s finances.

Some commentators expect the spring budget to include measures that will get various cohorts back to work as part of a wider push to boost growth.

Here is everything we know about it so far.

Back to work

Efforts to encourage the over-50s, the long-term sick and disabled and benefits claimants back into the workplace are likely to form a key plank of Mr Hunt's plans.

Key details will include the axing of the system used to assess eligibility for sickness benefits, paying parents on Universal Credit childcare support upfront and increasing the amount they can claim by several hundred pounds.

The axing of the eligibility system will mark the biggest reform to the welfare system in a decade and will mean claimants can continue to receive payments after they return to employment.

Elsewhere, there will also be efforts to tackle expensive childcare costs, with Mr Hunt set to announce a rise in the maximum universal credit childcare allowance by several hundred pounds.

Cost of living

Mr Hunt is expected to cancel the planned £500 ($606) hike in average energy bills which was due to come into force next month, in a move that would see annual bills for the average household staying at about £2,500 instead of going up to £3,000.

The Treasury has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise, which was set to come into force from April 1.

On fuel duty, some Tory backbenchers have urged the Chancellor to act to support motorists facing a 12p-per-litre hike in fuel duty.

A 23 per cent increase in the duty is pencilled in for this month, but chancellors have often frozen the levy in the past.

Mr Hunt has so far not said what he will do.

Action is also expected on prepayment meters, with the Chancellor set to end the so-called “prepayment premium” from July, something that the Treasury expects will save more than four million households £45 a year on their energy bills.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC's headquarters in London. Reuters

Pensions

According to reports, Mr Hunt is considering allowing workers to put more money into their pension pot before it is taxed as part of his package.

The lifetime allowance (LTA) currently stands at £1.07 million, with savers incurring tax after that personal pension pot threshold has been exceeded.

Reports differ about how much Mr Hunt could put the LTA up by in his fiscal statement on Wednesday.

The Times said the Chancellor would hike it to £1.8 million, while The Daily Telegraph said it could be set at more than £1.5 million.

It is also understood that the spring budget could see the annual allowance rate for pensions increased, with Mr Hunt having asked his advisers to calculate how much a change would cost the exchequer.

The Telegraph and The Times said the amount each person can save each year before incurring tax was likely to rise from £40,000 to £60,000.

There have also been reports that the UK state pension age (SPA) could rise to 68 by the mid-2030s — years sooner than planned. The SPA is the earliest age that people can claim their state pension.

Defence

The Treasury has been under pressure for months to boost the defence budget as the war in Ukraine continues.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised an extra £5 billion for the military over two years, with an extra £1.98 billion this year and £2.97 billion next year for defence.

According to Mr Sunak, the extra funding will take spending from 2 per cent of GDP in 2020 to 2.25 per cent in 2025.

Any indications from the Chancellor about the future trajectory of defence spending beyond this are likely to be eagerly received by MPs.

Pay deals

After months of strikes across transport, the NHS and other sectors there has been some hope in recent weeks that rows over pay can be brought to an end.

Unions representing ambulance workers, physiotherapists, nurses and midwives remain locked in talks with the Department of Health but Mr Hunt could potentially use his budget speech to offer details of some sort of pay settlement to end the strike action.

Customs

Among the measures to be announced will be plans to give the UK's 363,000 international traders a more streamlined customs process.

The changes will probably give traders six additional days to submit forms after border crossings, reducing admin burdens for business, as well as fewer authorisations and financial guarantees.

Tax cuts

Conservative MPs have been pushing for tax cuts, even though Jeremy Hunt has so far appeared to be resistant to those calls.

As ever, all eyes will be on the Chancellor to see if he offers any tax relief initiatives for businesses when he stands up in the House of Commons on Wednesday.