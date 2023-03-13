Jeremy Hunt to unveil UK investment zones to drive growth in 'budding industries'

Plans for 12 new UK investment zones to “supercharge” growth in high-tech industries are set to be unveiled by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his first budget on Wednesday.

The programme is backed by £80 million ($97 million) in investment over five years in each of the new high-growth zones and is designed to accelerate research and development in the UK’s “most budding industries”, officials said.

The announcement comes after the government was forced to step in to “facilitate” the sale of the UK arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC to prevent dozens of tech companies from being “wiped out”.

READ MORE Will UK Budget deliver for UK businesses?

The Treasury said each of the new investment zones will be clustered around a university or other research institution, bringing growth to areas that have traditionally underperformed economically.

They will be focused on one of a series of key sectors — technology, creative industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and the “green” sector.

Eight areas in England have been shortlisted — the East Midlands, Greater Manchester, Liverpool, the north-east, South Yorkshire, the Tees Valley, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire.

The government is also in discussions with the devolved administrations over how investment zones can be established in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — accounting for the four final locations.

In addition, Mr Hunt is expected to set out plans to accelerate the growth of “high-potential innovation clusters” in Glasgow, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands with £100 million of investment in 26 “transformative” research and development projects.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng. Here 'The National' looks back through Mr Hunt's political career. PA

“True levelling up must be about local wealth creation and local decision-making to unblock obstacles to regeneration,” Mr Hunt said in a statement.

“From unleashing opportunity through new investment zones, to a new approach to accelerating R&D in city regions, we are delivering on our key priority to supercharge growth across the country.”

The shortlist announcement was welcomed by both Conservative and Labour regional mayors.

Tracy Brabin, the Labour mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “West Yorkshire has a strong and thriving economy, and I’m pleased the government has recognised the strength of our innovation by choosing to work with us to deliver an investment zone.

“It will provide further opportunities for people across the region, as well as our world leading higher educational facilities, building on our expertise in digital, technology, and health and life sciences.”

Ben Houchen, Tory Tees Valley mayor, said he was “incredibly supportive of this proposal”, in comments echoed by Tory West Midlands leader Andy Street and Labour mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard.