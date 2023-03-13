HSBC buys UK arm of collapsed SVB for £1

HSBC said on Monday it had acquired the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for £1.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the deal, with no taxpayer cash involved.

It comes after the US government moved to stop a potential banking crisis, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), with all deposits protected, amid fears that the factors that caused the California-based bank to fail could spread.

"Today the Government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK. This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support," Mr Hunt said.

"I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order."

"HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them."